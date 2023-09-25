Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on REGN. VNET Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $899.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $824.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $795.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $776.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $847.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,521 shares of company stock worth $27,232,176. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.