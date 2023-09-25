Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 800 Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $22.05 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.0769 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

