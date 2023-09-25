Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 166 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,280,000 after buying an additional 210,068 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,276,000 after buying an additional 41,746 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Down 0.0 %

MCO stock opened at $324.22 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $363.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.68.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total value of $99,049.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total value of $5,168,423.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,293.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,611 shares of company stock worth $9,092,342. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moody’s

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.