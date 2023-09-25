Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 630 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 108,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $107.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $116.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.37 and its 200-day moving average is $110.23.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

