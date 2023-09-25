Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 542.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 41,087 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 72.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NUMG opened at $36.51 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $346.85 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

