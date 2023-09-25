Marshall Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,138 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Refined Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 207,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 56,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 123,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 70,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.48. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $42.22.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

