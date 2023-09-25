MBL Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $213.64 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.96. The firm has a market cap of $301.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

