MBL Wealth LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MBL Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,042 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $33.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average is $35.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

