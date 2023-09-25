MBL Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 496 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $557,101,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Adobe by 663.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 827,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,768,000 after buying an additional 718,822 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $512.90 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $570.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $532.01 and its 200 day moving average is $450.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.52.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

