MBL Wealth LLC Sells 713 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

MBL Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,503 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,390,000 after acquiring an additional 925,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,241,319,000 after acquiring an additional 401,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,604,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $962,574,000 after acquiring an additional 310,397 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $358,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,179,511. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,832.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,555 shares of company stock worth $8,928,985. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $59.04 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.