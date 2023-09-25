MBL Wealth LLC Takes $236,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 80,442 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 29,642 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.0 %

CVS Health stock opened at $71.15 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.43. The company has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

