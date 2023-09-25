MBL Wealth LLC Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MBL Wealth LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 497.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,302,000 after buying an additional 6,141,556 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,383 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $160.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

