McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $76.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,875.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

