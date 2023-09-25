Mcdonald Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,657 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 183,295 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.6% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 130,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 110,618 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $53.57 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $58.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average is $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $217.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

