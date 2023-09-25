McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $272.22 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

