Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stake Increased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,612,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 153.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,618,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,741 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $5.34 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 545.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPW. Barclays lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

