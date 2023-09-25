Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $106.34 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.84 billion, a PE ratio of 87.16, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 239.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

