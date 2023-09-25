Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,127 shares of company stock worth $12,476,239 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $299.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.04. The stock has a market cap of $769.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.