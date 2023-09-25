MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $32,435,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 9.8% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 3,090.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $64.42 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average is $58.60. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.93%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

