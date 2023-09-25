Monero Price Reaches $143.34 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Monero has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $143.34 or 0.00550242 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.63 billion and $37.42 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,050.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00245943 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.79 or 0.00793807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00014445 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00058132 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00117214 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003800 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,336,367 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

