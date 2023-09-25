My Legacy Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. State Street Corp raised its stake in Visa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,435,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,683,673,000 after buying an additional 640,839 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Visa Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $235.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $437.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $250.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.91.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

