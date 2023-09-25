Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 374 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $244.88 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $777.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.32 and a 200 day moving average of $222.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

