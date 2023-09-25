Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 50 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 95.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,627,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,457 shares of company stock worth $8,394,328. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $371.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $394.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

