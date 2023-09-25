Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,242 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $201,779,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $150,424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

