Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 175 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Down 0.8 %

NIKE stock opened at $90.85 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

