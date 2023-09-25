Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 593,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,058,000 after acquiring an additional 356,900 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 57.4% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 142,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 51,971 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $217,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,409 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 260,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,846,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

