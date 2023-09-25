Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,121 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $109.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $298.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.76 and its 200-day moving average is $107.20. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.04.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

