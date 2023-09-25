OriginTrail Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $210,605.01 (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $90.20 million and $210,605.01 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,720,350 tokens. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

