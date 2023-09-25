Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 99,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $48.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.3003 dividend. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.