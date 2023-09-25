Paragon Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Paragon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,109 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.1 %

META opened at $299.08 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.79 and a 200-day moving average of $264.04. The stock has a market cap of $769.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,127 shares of company stock worth $12,476,239 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

