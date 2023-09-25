Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 70 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE HD opened at $305.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $305.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.47.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

