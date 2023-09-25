Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Fastenal by 28.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Fastenal by 17.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 798,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 120,350 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Fastenal by 32.8% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 203,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 50,205 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $54.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

