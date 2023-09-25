Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,599 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

