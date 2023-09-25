Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Voya Financial stock opened at $68.38 on Monday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.63 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.26. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.42%.

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

