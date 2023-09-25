Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,640,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,872,000 after purchasing an additional 322,040 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $622,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kroger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,733,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,248,000 after purchasing an additional 159,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after acquiring an additional 535,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.31.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $45.66 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.79%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

