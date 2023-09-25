Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Block by 2.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,092,000 after buying an additional 256,004 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,204,000 after buying an additional 1,243,014 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 17.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,685,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,576,000 after acquiring an additional 189,718 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,954,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.87.

Shares of Block stock opened at $44.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.60 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.61 and a beta of 2.34.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $133,146.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,098,704.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Block news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $242,418.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $133,146.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,098,704.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,200 shares of company stock worth $2,310,864 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

