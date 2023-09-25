Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,599 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX opened at $37.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 2.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.