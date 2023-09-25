Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 632 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $45.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

