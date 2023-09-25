Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,454,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,644,000 after buying an additional 285,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,765,000 after purchasing an additional 93,954 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,113,000 after purchasing an additional 460,801 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,875,000 after purchasing an additional 399,451 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,954,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,532,000 after purchasing an additional 159,552 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $74.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.29. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $79.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

