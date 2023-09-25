PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $57.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $95.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

