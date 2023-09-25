PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 15.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 55,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 42.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 41,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 156,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 8.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 24,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $57.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.29 and a one year high of $95.57. The company has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

