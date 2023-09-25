PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) vs. Cromwell Property Group (OTC:CMWCF) Head to Head Survey

Cromwell Property Group (OTC:CMWCF – Get Free Report) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.9% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cromwell Property Group and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cromwell Property Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33

Dividends

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 19.33%. Given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Cromwell Property Group.

Cromwell Property Group pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Cromwell Property Group pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 266.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cromwell Property Group and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cromwell Property Group N/A N/A N/A $0.11 3.30 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $303.77 million 3.55 -$73.29 million $0.60 20.72

Cromwell Property Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. Cromwell Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cromwell Property Group and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cromwell Property Group N/A N/A N/A PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 26.73% 7.13% 0.72%

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Cromwell Property Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cromwell Property Group

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a real estate investor and fund manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. Cromwell is included in the S&P/ASX200. As at 30 June 2022, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.0 billion, an Australian investment portfolio valued at $3.0 billion and total assets under management of $12.0 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds. Its Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), as well as related interest rate hedging activities. The company's Correspondent Production segment is involved in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit residential loans directly or in the form of MBS. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

