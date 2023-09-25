PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

PEP stock opened at $175.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

