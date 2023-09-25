PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $81,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $152.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

