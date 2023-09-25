Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $147.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.23 and its 200-day moving average is $95.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 98.26%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

