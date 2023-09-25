Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 641 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $528.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.19.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $508.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $514.15 and a 200-day moving average of $463.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $558.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,927 shares of company stock worth $44,218,147 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.