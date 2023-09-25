Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $1,502,000. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.87 and its 200 day moving average is $184.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

