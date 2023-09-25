Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.61.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $254.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

