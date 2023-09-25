Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

AXP opened at $153.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $112.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

