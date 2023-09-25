Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 148.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $96.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

